Money » Finance

Current account recorded surplus of $334m in June: SBP

On annual basis, current account deficit decreased by record $15bn
Rizwan Alam Jul 18, 2023
The country’s current account recorded a surplus of $334 million in June this year, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The amount in June last year was in a deficit of $2.32 billion.

According to economic experts, the country’s current account recorded a surplus due to the control over imports.

In the entire fiscal year 2022-23, there was a deficit of $2.57 billion in the country’s current account, as per the State Bank.

In fiscal year 2022-23, the current account deficit was $17.5 billion.

On an annual basis, Pakistan’s current account deficit decreased by a record $15 billion.

The current account deficit has come down to just 0.7% of the GDP.

The same ratio was 4.7% of the GDP in the previous fiscal year.

Economy

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

current account

