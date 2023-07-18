Russian crude oil to cost Pakistan Rs10 per liter cheaper than international market

The oil bought from Russia will cost Pakistan Rs10 per liter cheaper than the international market, according to a preliminary report of the Ministry of Petroleum on the Russian crude oil.

According to the ministry officials, 100,000 metric tons of crude oil has been ordered from Russia.

The volume of crude oil is 715,000 barrels. Both the cargoes of Russian oil have cost about $502.9 million.

If the same amount of oil was procured from the international market, it would have cost $507.2 million.

Both cargoes of Russian crude oil were cheaper by over $4.29 million than the international market.

According to officials, the Russian crude oil is being refined at the PRL refinery. During the refining process, 50% of furnace oil and 50% of petrol and diesel have been yielded.

The low yield of petrol and diesel will also affect their price.