6 FC personnel injured in Peshawar’s suicide blast

A suicide blast occurred near Frontier Constabulary FC vehicle in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area in which eight people sustained injuries.

Peshawar SP Cantt Waqas Rafique said that the eight injured persons including 6 FC personnel and two civilians were shifted to the nearby hospital.

Peshawar SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed confirmed that eight people were injured in the blast attack that targeted the paramilitary forces vehicle in capital metropolis.

According to the Police, two injured are in serious condition.

Rescue fire brigades and ambulances reached the blast site and carried out rescue operation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the suicide blast in Peshawar.