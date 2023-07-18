Blast near FC vehicle in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area leaves 8 injured: Police

A blast occurred near Frontier Constabulary FC vehicle in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area in which so far 8 people sustained injuries.

Police said that the injured persons are being shifted to the nearby hospital.

SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed confirmed that eight people were injured in the blast attack that targeted the paramilitary forces vehicle in capital metropolis.

Rescue fire brigades and ambulances reached the blast site and carried out rescue operation.