Gold per-tola prices hits new peak in domestic market
Price gains record Rs6,200 in domestic market, per-ounce rate in international market increases by $10
The price of the 24-karat gold per tola gained record a Rs6,200 in the domestic market, while in the international market, the per-ounce rate of gold increased by a record $10.
The new price of 24-karat gold per tola reached Rs221,000.
On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold reached Rs189,472 with an increase of Rs5,316.
