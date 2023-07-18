Gold per-tola prices hits new peak in domestic market

The price of the 24-karat gold per tola gained record a Rs6,200 in the domestic market, while in the international market, the per-ounce rate of gold increased by a record $10.

The new price of 24-karat gold per tola reached Rs221,000.

On the other hand, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold reached Rs189,472 with an increase of Rs5,316.