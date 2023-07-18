US ‘grateful’ to Pakistan over ‘generosity’ to Afghan refugees

US National Security Coordinator John Kirby has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for helping Afghan refugees settle in.

In response to questions during a press briefing at the White House, Kirby said that America will continue to work together with Pakistan to prevent terrorism.

Pakistan has generously helped Afghan refugees who were seeking a safe haven, he added.

“We’ve seen no indication that Afghan refugees in Pakistan or along that border are guilty of acts of terrorism. And we’re grateful to Pakistan for the incredible generosity that they have extended to so many Afghans who are just looking for a safe and secure place to be,” he stated.

He further said the US will continue to work with Pakistan, as it has on their legitimate terrorism threats and their challenges in counterterrorism.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that it is the responsibility of the Taliban government in Afghanistan to prevent their territory from being used for terrorism.