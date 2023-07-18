Punjab govt notifies increase in employees’ salaries

The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding increase in salaries while rejecting the demands of the public sector employees.

The notification of 30% increase in basic salary was issued.

The government employees were allegedly assured of an increment in the present salaries.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Malik Ahmed Khan had assured of approval of the workers’ demands.

Civil servants’ organizations have started consultations to organize protests.

A notification of a 5% increase in pensions was also issued.