Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab govt notifies increase in employees’ salaries

Civil servant organizations start consultations for protests over rejection of demands
Danish Munir Jul 18, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding increase in salaries while rejecting the demands of the public sector employees.

The notification of 30% increase in basic salary was issued.

The government employees were allegedly assured of an increment in the present salaries.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Malik Ahmed Khan had assured of approval of the workers’ demands.

Civil servants’ organizations have started consultations to organize protests.

A notification of a 5% increase in pensions was also issued.

Punjab

increase

pensions

salaries

government employees

civil servants

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular