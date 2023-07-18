ACE summons Uzma Khan in land fraud case on July 20

The Anti-Corruption Faisalabad on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan on July 20 in a case against her pertaining to allegations of fraudulently transferring valuable land in Jhang’s subdivision Athara Hazari.

The case, which has caught the attention of local authorities, accuses Uzma Khan of acquiring 310 kanals of land through fraudulent means.

Sources said within the anti-corruption agency, Uzma Khan purportedly obtained ownership of Chak No. 7/2 Thal South and Chak No. 11/2 Thal South in Attara Hazari by employing fraudulent tactics and forgery.

These accusations have resulted in the inclusion of nine individuals, including Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Patwari, and Land Record Center staff, in the First Information Report (FIR) alongside Uzma Khan.

Prompt action by the ACE has already led to the arrest of the Naib Tehsildar and Patwari involved in the case.