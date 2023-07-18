Auditor general’s report reveals ‘irregularities’ in PTI govt’s health card scheme

The Auditor General of Pakistan has exposed the alleged irregularities in the health card program of the previous PTI government.

The alleged illegal recruitment and high salaries in the health card company against the rules have been disclosed.

The audit report revealed that the CEO and COO of the health card company were recruited despite being overage. It was also revealed that the two officers were paid more than their sanctioned salary.

According to the PC-1, the age limit for the chief executive officer was 55 years, but Dr Ali Razaq was recruited at the age of 60 years and five months against the rules.

According to the report, it has also been revealed that the CEO’s salary was fixed at Rs1 million, but he was receiving Rs1.2 million.

According to the report, the age limit for the chief operating officer was 55 years, but an officer of 57 years of age was recruited. The COO also received a salary more than what was approved.

The AGP’s report further stated that the COO of the Sehat Card Company got recruited on the basis of experience certificates from an unknown company, while the approved salary for the company’s chief financial officer was Rs450,000, but he was receiving Rs600,000.

The CEO of the health card company said the increase in age limit as well as salary was approved by the board of directors.

Ali Razaq claimed the PC-1 was amended.