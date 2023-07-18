PML-N, PPP reach agreement to dissolve National Assembly ahead of August 12

In a significant development, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the two major political parties in Pakistan, have reached a mutual agreement to dissolve the National Assembly before August 12.

This decision sets the stage for a potential snap election in the country.

The PPP initially proposed August 8 as the date for the dissolution of the National Assembly, a move supported by legal experts who also suggested the same timeline to the government.

After careful consideration, August 9 and 10 were also taken into account as possible dates for the dissolution process.

Later, both parties have agreed to dissolve the National Assembly on August 8, according to the sources.

The current National Assembly, which is the incumbent legislature, is set to expire on August 12 at midnight.

This date aligns with the reported agreement between the parties involved to dissolve the assembly, with the dissolution expected to take place four days prior to the expiration.

Upon dissolution, a 90-day period will be allocated for the election process to take place.

A day ago, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar dispelled rumors circulating about the early dissolution of assemblies.

Minister Tarar asserted that as per the constitution, the assembly is scheduled to complete its term until the night of August 12.

On July 13, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that they would hand over the power to the interim government in August.