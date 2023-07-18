Leaked information sheds light on Google Pixel 8 Pro specs

The core specifications for the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro have surfaced, courtesy of reliable tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter. The leaked information provides insight into what we can expect from Google’s flagship phone revamp. While not particularly surprising, given the maturity of the smartphone market, there are a few noteworthy additions.

The Pixel 8 Pro is reported to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, mirroring its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro. The device is expected to house a 4,950mAh battery, slightly down from the previous model but still substantial. Wired charging support of up to 27W is also mentioned.

As anticipated, Google’s latest Tensor G3 chip will power the device, likely accompanied by an enhanced Titan chip for improved security. The Pixel 8 Pro is said to offer 12GB of RAM and come with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, consistent with its predecessor.

The camera setup remains familiar, with a triple rear camera configuration comprising a 50MP wide sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48MP telephoto lens, and a newly introduced 64MP ultra-wide sensor.

Additionally, an 11MP front-facing camera is expected. Notably, the Pixel 8 Pro might include a temperature sensor and an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, distinguishing it from its predecessor.

While the Pixel 8 Pro may not be a groundbreaking departure from its predecessor, it is likely to bring incremental improvements to the table. The device is slated for launch in October, and we can anticipate further details to emerge as the release date approaches.