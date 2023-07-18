Karachi launches first-ever “water ambulance”

Water ambulance, a groundbreaking initiative has been launched Tuesday (today) ensuring timely medical transportation for the island’s residents.

The long-standing healthcare challenge faced by the inhabitants of Baba, Bhit, and Shams Pir islands off the coast of Karachi has finally found a solution following a collaborative effort between NGOs, government authorities, and local communities.

The absence of a hospital on these islands had been a constant worry for the community, particularly for pregnant women who required urgent medical attention.

However, the newly introduced water ambulance has brought much-needed relief, significantly improving the access and availability of healthcare services for the island residents.

Speaking about the dire circumstances, a member of the NGO involved in the project expressed, “It was heartbreaking to witness the struggles faced by the people living on these islands. Pregnant women had to be transported to the hospital on the mainland during emergencies, often enduring long and treacherous journeys. This initiative aims to address this issue and ensure that no one is left without proper medical care”.

As per officials, the water ambulance, operating 24 hours a day, can be reached via mobile phones, guaranteeing round-the-clock accessibility for patients in need.

Equipped with medical personnel and necessary equipment, the new initiative would assist individuals requiring immediate medical attention.

The service extends beyond mere transportation, as the water ambulance also offers free bed facilities.