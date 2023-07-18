Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 18 July 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 18 July 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 18 July 2023 Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended PML-N, PPP reach agreement to dissolve National Assembly ahead of August 12 SC turns down govt’s request for full court to hear pleas against military trial of civilians Leaked information sheds light on Google Pixel 8 Pro specs Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Amir Khan apologises to wife Faryal for texting other women Twitter continues to celebrate Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi’s success of ‘Tere Bin’ Best spot in the cinema to watch Oppenheimer, reveals Christopher Nolan