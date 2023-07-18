Imran Khan expresses no-confidence in judge hearing Toshakhana criminal case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has expressed no-confidence in the judge hearing the Toshakhana criminal case.

Imran Khan’s lawyer showed the judge’s alleged Facebook posts in court, while the election commission’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz opposed the no-confidence on the judge.

Judge Humayun Dilawar also expressed his indignation, saying the Facebook account belonged to him, but the posts were not uploaded by him.

He said it would have been good if the petitioner’s lawyers would have demanded a judicial inquiry, but they also resorted to trolling like the PTI.

The District and Sessions Court hearing the Toshakhana criminal case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan also reserved its decision on both his petitions, including the no-confidence motion against judge Humayun Dilawar, and the exemption plea.

Imran’s lawyer Gohar Ali Khan showed Judge Dilawar’s Facebook posts in the court, saying he felt very sad at seeing these.

“Don’t you think there should be a judicial inquiry over this and a forensic test of these posts is necessary?” Judge Dilawar questioned.

The judge confirmed that the Facebook account in question belonged to him, but said the posts showed were not his.

He suggested the lawyer have a judicial inquiry conducted or even move the Supreme Court.

Barrister Gohar said he was hoping the court would reject these posts. Whether the posts are true or not, it is not okay for the court to conduct a trial, he added.

He added that all these posts are still present on Facebook, and further said fair trial and human rights are the right of every individual.

The election commission’s lawyer said the suspect has already applied for transfer of the case, adding the PTI chairman no longer has faith in this court.

He said the court’s character was being assassinated, adding the suspect has been absconding from court for several months.

“The suspect does not even bother to sign his exception plea,” Amjad Pervaiz remarked, adding the Islamabad High Court granted a stay to the suspect for one and a half months.

The PTI chairman’s attitude towards the court is not serious, the ECP counsel claimed, adding the suspect knows there is no escaping in the case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz raised objection over the motion of no-confidence against the judge, saying slinging mud on the court without an affidavit cannot be allowed.

“The PTI has a habit of campaigning on social media,” Amjad Pervaiz said.

Judge Dilawar said Imran Khan’s counsel showed his posts in front of everyone in the courtroom, adding the lawyer could have sought for a judicial inquiry over this.

“Gohar Ali Khan also resorted to the kind of trolling that the PTI does,” the judge remarked.

The ECP’s counsel said filing a transfer application in the same court is only a delaying tactic, adding the PTI chief did not appear in court even today.

The lawyer then requested for dismissing both the petitions of Imran Khan.