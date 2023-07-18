Country’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $600m: PM Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the country’s foreign exchange reserves have further increased by $600 million.

Launching the Prime Minister’s Youth Sports Initiative in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the Exim Bank of China has provided this roll over to the country.

The PM said the country’s foreign exchange reserves are increasing, but “we want to do it not through loans, but by generating income”.

He further said it was possible as the youth had the potential to excel and take the country forward in the fields of sports, information technology, industries and agriculture.

Paying tribute to the athletes for earning fame for Pakistan through their outstanding performances, Shehbaz said Rs5 billion have been allocated in the budget to meet the necessary expenditures for the promotion of sports.

He further said if provided with an opportunity after elections, they would provide more resources for education, skills development and promotion of sports.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Sports Initiative encompasses establishment of Sports Endowment Fund, the country’s first sports university in Islamabad, Elite Sportsperson Development Program and measures for promotion of traditional as well as e-sports.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Interprovincial Coordination Ehsanur Rehman Mazari said a number of initiatives have been taken over the last 15 months to further strengthen sports infrastructure in the country.

He said a sports policy has also been prepared to promote various sports. He said structural reforms have also been introduced in the departments concerned in order to enable the youth better compete at the international events.

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja recalled that Prime Minister Sharif revived the departmental sports after assuming power to nourish capacity and capabilities of athletes.

She also said the Sports Endowment Fund will provide financial assistance to legendary players as well as emerging players and the elite pool.

She said out of the Rs5 billion allocated for sports, Rs1 billion will be spent for the establishment of the sports university.