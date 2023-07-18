Gilgit-Baltistan CM announces 12-member cabinet

The newly elected Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan, has unveiled his 12-member cabinet, marking an important step in the formation of the regional government.

In accordance with a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the cabinet comprises four senior ministers and eight ministers, representing various political parties.

The inclusion of representatives from multiple parties aims to ensure diverse perspectives and collaborative decision-making for the betterment of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The cabinet includes two ministers each from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Additionally, one minister from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party has been appointed to the cabinet.

Furthermore, the PTI forward bloc has contributed seven ministers to the cabinet, highlighting the importance of cooperation and unity within the political landscape.

In a positive development for gender representation, a woman minister has been included in the cabinet, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and empowering women in governance.

The ministers were administered the oath of office by Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah in a ceremony held on Tuesday.

Among the notable ministers sworn in were Amjad Zaidi as the Minister for Construction and Engineering, Ismail as the Minister for Finance, and Ghulam Muhammad as the Minister for Tourism and Food.