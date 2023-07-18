Video: ‘Generous’ Hareem Shah showers dollars on belly dancer

TikTok sensation Hareem Shah found herself at the center of attention with her recent extravagant antics.

In an Instagram video that quickly went viral, Hareem Shah can be seen showering dollar bills on a mesmerizing belly dancer during a private party held in the British capital.

The clip, accompanied by the popular track “Dilnasheen,” immediately sparked a wave of controversy and public outcry on various social media platforms.

Critics were quick to question the audacity of Hareem Shah, especially in light of her previous involvement in a money laundering case.

Notably, the controversial TikToker had traveled to London, purportedly in search of Shahzad Akbar, the former accountability chief of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. Hareem Shah intended to confront Akbar, blaming him for what she considered attempts to tarnish her reputation by urging the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) to arrest her in connection with the 2022 money laundering case.

The infamous scandal unfolded in January 2022 when a video featuring Hareem Shah flaunting substantial amounts of cash went viral from her London location.

In her defense, she boldly claimed that she had effortlessly taken the money out of Pakistan without any legal issues.

However, it was Shahzad Akbar who made headlines shortly after the video’s circulation. He promptly announced that he had instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a thorough investigation into Hareem Shah’s alleged money laundering activities.

As part of the investigation, the FIA had also reached out to the UK NCA seeking their assistance in the matter.