Thread’s popularity fading: Data suggests decrease in user activity

Data suggests a significant decline in user engagement on Threads, despite its impressive start with 100 million downloads in the first five days after its launch.

According to analytics firm SimilarWeb, Threads experienced a peak of over 49 million daily active users globally on July 7, shortly after its release. However, by July 14, that number had already dropped by nearly half to 23.6 million.

In the United States, users’ interaction with the app also declined. Peak usage on July 7 reached 21 minutes but decreased to just 6 minutes on July 14.

Interestingly, during the first two days of Threads’ availability, web traffic to twitter.com saw a 5% decrease compared to the previous week. Although traffic to Twitter rebounded in the most recent 7-day period, it remains down 11% year-over-year.

SimilarWeb’s research primarily focuses on Android usage due to its trackability, but other studies since Threads’ launch support these findings. While the app has garnered attention as a potential Twitter alternative, it has yet to establish consistent user loyalty.

Facing its own challenges, Threads has also had to impose reading limits due to an increase in spam attacks.

Adam Mosseri, CEO of Meta-owned Instagram, which oversees Threads, encouraged users to provide feedback if these limits disrupt their experience, indicating potential workarounds as they combat bots.

Threads’ initial success can be attributed to its close ties with Instagram, facilitating easy account setup and community creation.

Furthermore, frustrations with Twitter, following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, contributed to the app’s popularity. As Threads moves forward, it aims for steady growth, but its impact on Twitter’s dominance remains uncertain at this early stage.