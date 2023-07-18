Sugar prices soar in Karachi, wholesale market hits record high

Karachi is grappling with a significant surge in sugar prices, reaching unprecedented levels in the wholesale market. For the first time in history, the price of sugar skyrocketed to an alarming Rs140 per kilogram.

In a span of just 21 days, the price of sugar per kilogram has witnessed an alarming increase of Rs26. This rapid surge has left consumers and retailers alike concerned about the affordability and accessibility of this essential commodity.

The impact of rising sugar prices is particularly felt in the retail market of Karachi, where consumers are now faced with a hefty price tag of Rs155 per kilogram.

This sharp increase has put a strain on household budgets and raised concerns among residents who heavily rely on sugar as a staple ingredient in their daily lives.

Several factors have contributed to this surge in sugar prices, including fluctuations in the international market, supply chain disruptions, and increased production costs.

These factors, combined with the ongoing challenges faced by the sugar industry, have led to a significant imbalance in supply and demand, resulting in the current price hike.

Meanwhile, the government is closely monitoring the situation and exploring measures to stabilize the market and provide relief to consumers. Efforts are being made to address the root causes of the price surge, including streamlining the supply chain, increasing domestic production, and ensuring effective market regulation.