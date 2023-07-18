Islamabad police intensify security measures in Margalla Hills following alleged rape case

In response to the recent alleged rape case on Trail 3 of Margalla Hills, the capital police have swiftly taken action to enhance security measures and ensure the safety of hikers in the area.

Known for its picturesque landscapes and popular hiking trails, Margalla Hills attracts people of all ages, including residents of Islamabad, who seek outdoor activities for the sake of their physical well-being.

However, concerns about the safety of these trails arose after the reported incident, prompting the federal police to take immediate action.

In a bid to address these concerns and restore a sense of security, the capital police have implemented stringent security measures.

Drone cameras are being utilized to closely monitor all routes within Margalla Hills, providing an aerial perspective to enhance surveillance capabilities.

To further bolster security, federal police personnel have been deployed at the trailheads, ensuring a visible and vigilant presence at the starting points of the hiking trails.

Additionally, Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel have been stationed at the end of the trails to maintain a secure environment for hikers.

These security measures are aimed at instilling confidence among hikers and addressing the apprehensions that arose in the aftermath of the alleged rape case.

The capital police are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and visitors who enjoy exploring the natural beauty of Margalla Hills.