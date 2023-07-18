K-Electric, CPPA seek power tariff increase

In a disappointing turn of events for power consumers, it is anticipated that electricity prices will soon increase due to the monthly fuel price adjustment.

Both K-Electric and CPPA (Central Power Purchasing Agency) have filed separate applications with NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) regarding fuel adjustment charges.

According to the application submitted by K-Electric, the power tariff is expected to rise by Rs2.33 per unit.

On the other hand, consumers of government distribution companies (discos) will likely experience an increase of Rs1.89 per unit in electricity prices.

These applications pertain to the fuel price adjustment for the month of June, and Nepra has scheduled a hearing on July 26 to consider the petitions filed by K Electric and CPPA.

If approved, the fuel price adjustment will result in additional charges for electricity consumers for a duration of one month. KE consumers, in particular, are expected to bear a burden of Rs4.38 billion due to the increased electricity prices.

Similarly, consumers of Discos will face a collective burden of over Rs40 billion.