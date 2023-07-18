iPhone 15 set to receive this feature inspired by EVs

The forthcoming iPhone 15 range, slated for release in just a couple of months, is expected to introduce a significant upgrade that takes inspiration from electric vehicles (EVs): stacked battery technology.

As per recent rumors shared by Twitter user RGcloudS, the new iPhone lineup will adopt this innovative battery design, allowing for increased capacity without compromising on physical dimensions.

Stacked batteries, commonly used in EVs, involve layers of components arranged like a laminated piece of wood. This layout optimizes space utilization, enabling higher battery capacity within a given form factor.

By incorporating this technology, Apple aims to overcome previous limitations and potentially enhance the battery life and performance of their devices.

The leak also hints at charging speeds, suggesting that the wired charging capability will reach 40W, while MagSafe wireless charging will support up to 20W. Alongside these advancements, a new protocol and power chip are expected to facilitate these faster charging capabilities.

If these rumors prove accurate, the implementation of stacked battery technology will mark a significant milestone for the iPhone 15 range, benefiting all models rather than being limited to the Pro variants.

As the September launch approaches, anticipation grows for further updates and confirmation of these exciting battery improvements.