Three- year-old shoots, kills baby sister in California

A three-year-old child shot and killed a one-year-old baby sister with a handgun, that had been left unsecured in a California home, authorities said.

According to details, the shooting was reported around 7:30 am Monday at a residence on Stagecoach Lane near Reche Road.

Officials arrived and found the one-year-old girl, who had a “head injury”.

The child was immediately taken to Palomar Hospital where she died an hour later. It was not clear where the children’s parents were at the time of the incident.

“The family’s 1-year-old, whose name is not being released at this point out of respect for the family and the fact she is a juvenile, had a head injury,” according to officials.