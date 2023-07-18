Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global » Americas

Three- year-old shoots, kills baby sister in California

One-year-old had a “head injury”
Samaa Web Desk Jul 18, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo/File
Photo/File

A three-year-old child shot and killed a one-year-old baby sister with a handgun, that had been left unsecured in a California home, authorities said.

According to details, the shooting was reported around 7:30 am Monday at a residence on Stagecoach Lane near Reche Road.

Officials arrived and found the one-year-old girl, who had a “head injury”.

The child was immediately taken to Palomar Hospital where she died an hour later. It was not clear where the children’s parents were at the time of the incident.

“The family’s 1-year-old, whose name is not being released at this point out of respect for the family and the fact she is a juvenile, had a head injury,” according to officials.

shooting

california

AMERICA

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular