Imran Khan in trouble as LHC withdraws stay order on cypher investigation

The Lahore High Court has made a significant decision by withdrawing the stay order that had previously halted the investigation into the cypher case, as requested by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi delivered the reserved verdict on Tuesday in response to a petition filed by the federal government.

The government had sought the withdrawal of the stay order, which was issued on December 6, 2022, effectively pausing the cypher investigation.

During the court proceedings, Advocate Asad Bajwa represented the government, presenting arguments in favour of lifting the stay order.

The government’s legal representative emphasized that the high court’s decision to suspend the investigation unilaterally, without granting the government notice or hearing, was unjust.

Taking these arguments into account, the Lahore High Court approved the government’s petition and subsequently withdrew the stay order that had been granted to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

This decision effectively allows the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to proceed with their inquiries into the cypher case, without any hindrances posed by the stay order.

With the withdrawal of the stay order, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will now be required to respond to the FIA’s summons and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.