Dollar’s value soars amid import pressure, shrinking supply

A currency quake has struck as import pressure and limited supply of American currency has converged to send the value of the dollar soaring.

With exporters failing to bring sufficient dollars to the table, the once-steady currency has been thrust into a meteoric rise, leaving analysts and traders grappling with the consequences of this unexpected upheaval.

The American currency got a jump of Rs3.75 in the interbank market at the opening of the trading session.

The US dollar continues to bulldoze past the local currency with every passing day, as it gained even more value as compared to the previous day.

After the boost, the value of the dollar reached Rs283.

After almost a week of a slump, the American dollar strengthened against the rupee in both interbank and open markets.

At the closing of the trading session on Monday, the dollar gained Rs1.45 and was being traded for Rs279.4 in the interbank market, as per currency dealers.

In the open market, the greenback recovered by Rs1 to reached Rs284.