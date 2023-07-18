Dollar opens with mighty Rs1.74 boost in interbank market

The US dollar continues to bulldoze past the local currency with every passing day, as it gained even more value as compared to the previous day.

On Tuesday morning, the American currency got a jump of Rs1.74 in the interbank market at the opening of the trading session.

After the boost, the value of the dollar reached Rs281.

After almost a week of a slump, the American dollar strengthened against the rupee in both interbank and open markets.

At the closing of the trading session on Monday, the dollar gained Rs1.45 and was being traded for Rs279.4 in the interbank market, as per currency dealers.

In the open market, the greenback recovered by Rs1 to reached Rs284.