PTI’s Qureshi bail extended till July 26 in two May 9 cases

Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi till July 26 in two cases related to May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case and Qureshi’s council Ali Bukhari appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the counsel argued l argued that all other accused individuals in the case had been granted bail, emphasizing that if they did not play any role, they should be considered innocent.

The court, in response, questioned the police authorities regarding their investigation.

The police officials stated that the investigation was still ongoing and that no conclusive statements could be made at this point.

Taking into account the ongoing investigation, the court decided to extend Qureshi’s pre-arrest bail. The next hearing, in this case, is scheduled for July 26.