Court declares plea against Imran’s Nikkah admissible

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday declared the alleged illegal marriage case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, admissible.

According to details, notices have been issued to Chairman PTI and his wife Bushra Bibi, requiring their appearance in court on July 20.

The decision was handed down by Civil Judge Qudratullah, who deemed the case worthy of further investigation.

The court announced its reserved verdict today.

Earlier, on May 13, the court had reserved its decision and later announced that the plea was “inadmissible”.

Rizwan Abbasi, the lawyer representing the petitioner, revealed that the PTI Chairman’s marriage with Bushra Bibi had allegedly taken place during her Iddat – a period of seclusion following a divorce or the death of a spouse.

According to Islamic tradition, during Iddat, the woman is expected to observe a waiting period before remarrying.

In this case, it is alleged that Bushra Bibi’s Iddat was not completed at the time of her marriage to the former Prime Minister.

Abbasi further asserted that the marriage ceremony had occurred in Lahore, although both individuals were residing in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

He cited the law, which permits an application to be filed anywhere between the locations of the marriage and the current residence.