Fatal car crash claims life of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son

In a devastating incident that has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, Anza Tariq, the son of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), tragically lost his life in a fatal car accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the tragedy unfolded on Seventh Avenue in Islamabad when Anza Tariq’s vehicle swerved abruptly in an attempt to avoid colliding with a motorcyclist.

In a split second, the car collided with a roadside pole, causing it to overturn and leaving Anza Tariq critically injured.

Emergency services were immediately summoned to the scene, and Anza Tariq was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital, fighting for his life.

Medical personnel battled tirelessly to stabilize his condition, but the severity of his injuries proved insurmountable, and tragically, he succumbed to his wounds.

PM Shehbaz expresses deep grief

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of PML-N leader’s son.

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the Prime Minister prayed for the departed soul.