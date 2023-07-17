Young voters to be kingmakers in upcoming elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released voter data for the upcoming general elections, and it shows that young voters are set to be the kingmakers.

The upcoming elections are likely to be a closely contested race, and young voters could be the deciding factor. If they turn out to vote in large numbers, they could help to usher in a new era in Pakistan.

According to the data, 44.5% of the registered voters in Pakistan are under the age of 35, and 66.5% are under the age of 45.

This means that young voters will have a significant say in who forms the next government.

Age Group Number of Voters (in millions) Percentage 18-25 23.43 18.61% 26-35 32.65 25.91% 36-45 27.76 22.03% 46-55 18.11 14.38% 56-65 11.89 9.44% > 66 12.089 9.61% Total 125.96 100%

Young voters are more likely to be motivated by issues such as education, employment, and the environment. They are also more likely to be critical of the status quo.

This means that political parties that want to win the support of young voters will need to focus on these issues.

They will also need to offer a clear vision for the future of Pakistan.