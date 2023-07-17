Electoral reforms agenda in doldrums

The National Assembly’s Parliamentary Electoral Reforms Committee meeting held on Monday in which, coalition parties presented new amendments in the election laws while PTI took a u-turn from participating in the proceedings of the committee.

The allies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government—MQM demanded for census and constituencies in Karachi—while Pakistan People’s Party expressed concerns over Result Transmission System RTS system.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) participated in the third meeting but boycotted the fourth meeting of the committee.

PTI Senator Ali Zafar’s participation in the two-and-a-half-hourlong meeting over the video link.

Draft finalized

Prime Minister Azam Nazir Tarar claimed that the electoral reforms draft has been finalized.

Law Ministry advised to complete legalization related to the electoral laws by July 28.

In last meeting, The third in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Election Reforms held in which the committee dropped the proposal of sending the matter banning a political party to the Parliament. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Election Reforms.

Prime Minister of Law Nazir Tarar said that 99 percent of the work regarding legislation for the upcoming general elections has been completed.

“The nature of the remaining 1% work is not political but technical,” Tarar empahsized.