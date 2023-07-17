Pakistan playing attacking cricket to get result: Shan Masood

Pakistan Cricket Team’s left-hand batter Shan Masood said in the press conference that Pakistan were playing attacking cricket so that they could get a positive result, after going winless in home season of Test cricket in 2022.

Shan Masood scored 39 runs off 30 balls in the first innings, as he smashed a six and five fours in the innings.

The left-hand batter said that they knew that they were going to lose wickets, so they wanted to make sure that they had scored runs before getting dismissed.

Pakistan scored 221 runs in 45 overs on second day of the Test match, at run rate of 4.91 and scored 54 runs in last 10 overs at run rate of 5.40.

The cricket experts were discussing that Pakistan may have been trying to copy the “Bazzball” style of cricket by England.

England had whitewashed Pakistan in November-December 2022, in which they scored at more than run a ball in most of the innings.

Pakistan’s coach Mickey Arthur had also said few days that Pakistan would have to play aggressive cricket, according to the demand of modern cricket.