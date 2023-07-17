Government stabilised economy left on verge of default by PTI: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the government not only saved the country from default but also stabilised the economy and provided relief to the masses over the last 14 months.

Highlighting the achievements of the government in various sectors at a news conference in Islamabad, she regretted that the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) destroyed the economy, plundered the country, and left it on the verge of default.

She said the focus of the previous government was only victimising political opponents.

The minister said that they are leaving behind a stabilised economy, and the dividends of which are also coming to the fore.

She said various sectors including IT and energy are attracting investment through Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Aurangzeb said they have added 39,000 megawatts of electricity during the last 14 months.

She said not a single megawatt was added by the PTI government during four years.

She said they have reduced dependence on imported furnace oil for electricity generation to zero.

The minister said that the discounted oil has started arriving from Russia, while they have also signed an agreement with Azerbaijan for cheap gas.

Alluding to the measures taken by the government for the relief and reconstruction in the flood-affected areas, she said despite a difficult economic situation, direct cash assistance was given to the flood victims under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

She said the government also gave Kissan package to turn the challenge of the flood into an opportunity for the farmers. She said as a result, the country registered a record wheat crop this year.

The minister said that the budget of BISP has been enhanced by 72% percent to Rs465 billion.

She said they also enhanced the financial assistance under the BISP by 25%.

She said various schemes including that of laptops have been revived under the Prime Minister Youth Programme to empower the youth.

The minister said that the Ramazan Package was also given to provide essential commodities to the people at reduced prices through utility stores.

She said it was also the first time that “free flour” was provided to extend relief to the common man.

The minister said a package of Rs25 billion was also given for the rural areas of the federal capital.

Responding to a question, the Information Minister said the caretaker setup will be announced after consultations between the prime minister and the opposition leader in the National Assembly in accordance with the procedure laid down in the constitution.