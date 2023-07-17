Iran ready to play role for peace in Afghanistan, calls for regional support

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Monday expressed readiness to promote regional initiatives for peace in Afghanistan.

During a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Coordinator for the independent assessment process on Afghanistan Feridun Hadi Sinirlioğlu, the top Iranian diplomat highlighted the importance of establishing a comprehensive government and combating terrorism in Afghanistan.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian underscored the need for regional support to address the challenges in Afghanistan and emphasized the urgency of finding a solution to the country’s security issues.

He warned that neglecting the security challenges posed by terrorist groups in Afghanistan could have detrimental consequences for the region and the world.

“Afghanistan needs urgent solutions and if the international community does not pay serious attention to the security challenges of this country caused by the movements of terrorist groups, its negative consequences will affect the region and the world,” Amir-Abdollahian underlined.

In response, Feridun Hadi Senirlioglu shared the United Nations’ assessment of the situation in Afghanistan across various domains and expressed the organization’s willingness to back regional initiatives aimed at building a comprehensive government in the country.