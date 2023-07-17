Shiraz Uppal calls out Aima Baig for stealing songwriting credits of ‘Funkari’

Recently, renowned musician Shiraz Uppal has taken to Instagram to publicly criticize fellow artist Aima Baig for allegedly misrepresenting her involvement in writing their latest collaborative track, “Funkari.”

The controversy has sparked a social media storm, with fans and industry insiders weighing in on the matter.

Uppal, in his Instagram story, expressed his disappointment with Baig’s claims regarding the songwriting credits of “Funkari.” He urged Baig to “get her facts straight,” implying that she had taken credit for writing the song when it was primarily his creation. Uppal’s statement raised eyebrows, shedding light on the complexities of credit attribution in the music industry.

While Baig in reponse to Shiraz’s allegations posted a story stating, “Laga Lo Laga Lo Funkariyaan Laga Lo, Aur To Kuch Milna Nahi Hai, Haha,” meaning that he can keep making accusations at her, as she does not care about it and that there is nothing else that they could use against her.

The controversy has divided fans, with some supporting Uppal’s claim and questioning Baig’s involvement, while others have come to Baig’s defence, emphasizing the importance of giving credit where it is due. The incident has reignited discussions about proper credit attribution and transparency in the music industry.

Amidst the social media drama, several industry insiders have weighed in on the controversy, highlighting the significance of maintaining honesty and integrity when it comes to crediting creative contributions.

They stress the importance of fostering an environment that encourages open communication and respects the artistic contributions of all collaborators involved.

As the controversy unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the intricacies and potential conflicts that can arise within creative collaborations. It prompts a broader conversation about the need for clear guidelines and protocols to ensure fair and accurate credit attribution in the music industry.

While the truth behind the songwriting credits of “Funkari” remains disputed, the incident highlights the importance of transparency, open dialogue, and mutual respect in creative endeavours.