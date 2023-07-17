Khattak questions PTI’s intentions after launching splinter group

Former defence minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ex-president Pervez Khattak questioned why PTI repeatedly missed the opportunities for elections while warning that revelation of the reason behind it would ‘open everybody’s eyes’.

Earlier today, Khattak officially launched his political party, naming it Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P).

A significant number of provincial and national assembly members, totalling 57, have joined the splinter group of PTI.

In a statement after the formation of his own party, he urged every Pakistani to reflect on two crucial questions.

He questioned why the PTI wasted the opportunities of elections three to four times.

Khattak said if people got to know the reason, it would open their eyes.

“Do we have to follow the path of democracy or anarchy?” he asked.

He said that the decision to launch a new political party was reached with consensus and reaffirmed that they stand with Pakistan.