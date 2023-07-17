Azaan Sami unveils enchanting monsoon mix of ‘Dildara’ post-finale of ‘Kuch Ankahi’

In a delightful surprise for music enthusiasts, Azaan Sami Khan has dropped the Monsoon Mix of his recent OST, “Dildara,” following the finale of the highly acclaimed drama series “Kuch Ankahi.”

This enchanting rendition adds a seasonal touch to the already heartwarming track, allowing listeners to connect even more deeply and bask in the magic of the monsoon.

The Monsoon Mix of “Dildara” brings forth an evocative vibe, enabling fans to embrace the song within the backdrop of the current rainy season.

With lyrics penned by S.K. Khalish, the song not only stays true to the thematic elements of the drama series but also resonates with individuals who have experienced the essence of unwavering devotion towards their beloved.

Azaan Sami Khan describes the Monsoon Mix as “a song for all those who intimately resonate with the monsoon season and hold treasured memories attached to these glorious days,” expressing his hope that it helps people articulate their unspoken sentiments.

Released on July 16, the track arrived with a visually stunning visualizer featuring Khan seated in a car amidst heavy rain, effortlessly setting the atmospheric ambience of a rainy night.

The rain pouring down symbolizes the intensity of emotions conveyed in the song, while the intimate close-up shots of the singer evoke a sense of vulnerability and raw sentiment.

“Dildara’s Monsoon Mix” follows the successful completion of the “Kuch Ankahi” drama series, receiving praise from viewers. Khan, serving as the music director and singer, also composed the main OST of the drama, titled “Kuch Ankahi,” with lyrics by Mohammed Ahmed and S.K. Khalish.

The Monsoon Mix of “Dildara” is now available for streaming on all major platforms, allowing fans to indulge in the spellbinding allure of the rainy season and bid farewell to the beloved drama series.