Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani opener to score 3000 Test runs

Sarfaraz Ahmed has become first Pakistani player to score 3000 Test runs as designated wicket-keeper, and 17th designated wicket-keeper in the world to achieve this feat.

Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 17 runs in the first innings of Galle Test match against Sri Lanka and reached the milestone when he was on 8 runs.

He reached the 3000-run mark in 52 Test matches and 91 innings, with the help of four centuries and 21 half-centuries.

Before Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal held the record for scoring most runs in Test cricket as designated wicket-keeper for Pakistan.

Kamran Akmal had scored 2648 runs in 53 matches whereas Moin Khan had scored 2581 runs in 66 matches.

17 players have scored 3000 runs as designated wicket-keeper in the world, whereas only two, Adam Gilchrist and Mark Boucher scored 5000 plus runs.