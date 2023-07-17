‘Gadar 2’ melody strikes a chord with fans as ‘Khairiyat’ song

In a nostalgic wave of emotions, fans of the blockbuster film “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” rejoiced as the highly awaited song “Khairiyat” from its sequel, “Gadar 2,” would be released tomorrow.

This soul-stirring melody’s teaser has struck a chord with listeners, transporting them back to the enchanting world of love and sacrifice that made its predecessor an unforgettable cinematic experience.

“Khairiyat” encapsulates the essence of the original film, weaving a heartfelt narrative of love, longing, and separation.

The soul-soothing music from the trach, which was a part of the teaser, coupled with an emotionally charged composition, evoke a sense of nostalgia, reminding audiences of the undying spirit of true love portrayed in “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.”

The song’s soon to be release has sent fans into a frenzy, reigniting their passion for the timeless love story that unfolded onscreen years ago. Sung by a mellifluous voice of Arijit Singh and Mithooon, the two renowned names of Bollywood, that resonates with raw emotions, “Khairiyat” captures the essence of the sequel’s storyline, leaving listeners eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

“Gadar 2” promises to continue the epic tale of love and sacrifice, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

With the release of “Khairiyat,” the film’s creators would successfully reignited the fervour surrounding the highly anticipated sequel, creating irresistible anticipation among fans who eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves once again in the world of “Gadar.”