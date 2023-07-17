Watch Live
Rawalpindi cop removed on charges of power abuse, harassment

Inquiry will be conducted by an officer of DIG rank
Jahangir Akram Khan Jul 17, 2023
The Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) has removed Rawalpindi SSP Operations Aamir Khan Niazi from the post on charges of abuse of power and harassment.

A notification has been issued by the IG Punjab, ordering Niazi to report to the Central Police Office.

According to police sources, there are allegations of abuse of power, corruption, and harassment against Niazi.

An inquiry into the matter will be conducted by an officer of the rank of DIG.

