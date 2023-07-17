FIA arrests human trafficker in Gujrat

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Gujrat Circle on Monday arrested a suspect involved in human trafficking.

The suspect, identified as Iftikhar Ahmed, was arrested from Gujrat on charges of illegally sending innocent citizens to Europe.

He is alleged to have received huge sums of money to send citizens to Europe.

The FIA spokesperson said that the suspect was part of a human trafficking racket that was operating in Gujrat.

He said that the trafficker would lure innocent people with the promise of a better life in Europe, and then would illegally send them there.

The FIA is currently investigating the matter, and more arrests are expected.