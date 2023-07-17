Lahore police finalise security plan for Muharram

The Lahore Police have finalised a security plan for Muharram, with more than 30,000 police officers to be deployed to ensure the safety of mourning programmes.

The plan was finalised after meeting with the organisers and licence holders of the processions and majalis.

The mourning programmes have been divided into A, B and C categories.

The route visits of the main processions have been completed. Entry will be allowed after checking at three places in each majlis and procession.

All resources will be used to maintain law and order, including direct monitoring on the day of Ashura, DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi said.

He added that during Muharram, Lahore as a whole will have more than 30,000 police officers performing security duties.