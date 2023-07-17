Pakistan A thrash UAE A to reach semifinal of Emerging Asia Cup

Pakistan Shaheens picked their second win of Emerging Asia Cup and also booked their spot in the semifinal by thrashing United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 184 runs.

UAE won the toss and elected to field first, but Pakistani openers made them regret the decision by putting up 98 runs for the first wicket.

Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed after scoring 63 runs whereas the other opener Saim Ayub also scored a half-century.

In the middle-order Kamran Ghulam and Muhammad Haris also scored half-centuries as Pakistan scored 309 runs.

In reply, UAE’s openers scored 59 runs for the first wicket partnership but then Qasim Akram’s magic show started, who dismissed six batters by giving away only 26 runs in his 10 overs.

UAE were bowled out for 125 runs, as only three of their batters managed to reach the double figures.

Sufiyaan Muqeem also picked up three wickets, whereas Muhammad Wasim Junior got one scalp.

Pakistan have reached the semifinal already, but to determine the group winner, they will play arch-rivals India A on Wednesday.