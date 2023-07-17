PTI’s Qureshi says PML-N,PPP collusion on caretaker govt evident

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the ruling government is keeping PTI out of discussion of the caretaker setup.

He was talking to the media in Multan after appearing before a court in May 9 vandalism case.

He said that two big parties - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) - have taken decisions about the interim government.

He referred to the recent Model Town meeting as the attestation of the decisions taken in Dubai meeting between both political parties.

He stated that “everyone knows what was discussed” and emphasised the importance of taking other parties within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) into confidence on the matter as well.

PTI leader said that there is no ambiguity about the appointment of the caretaker prime minister, as two influential figures have already made the decision.

He further added that the nature of the caretaker setup has been clearly defined.