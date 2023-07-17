FIA cybercrime units to nab all unregistered loan applications

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general ordered all cybercrime units to launch crack down on all unregistered loan applications.

A preliminary report on the issue of loan applications scam has been submitted to interior minister, according to which, a crackdown has been launched against all unregistered loan applications across the country.

FIA DG has ordered all cyber units to crack down on unregistered loan applications.

Inquires against loan applications

According to the sources, there are currently 74 inquiries going on across the country against loan applications while three cases have been registered.

So far, 17 accused have been arrested while 30 accounts have been blocked.

“Five companies offices have also been sealed for involvement in illegal activities,” the report said.