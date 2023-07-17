PTI foreign funding: ECP files intra-court appeal against IHC single-bench verdict

The Election Commission of Pakistan (EPC) has challenged the single bench verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that stated fact-finding report of ECP was not final verdict in the PTI foreign funding case.

The ECP filed an intra-court appeal against Justice Babar Satar’s June 6 decision. The single bench in the judgment said that the fact-finding report was not final.

“The single bench decision is against the established legal principles,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pleaded in its application.

“The single bench decision should be annulled,” the ECP pleaded.

