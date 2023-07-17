First meeting of KMC Council after 3 years descends into chaos

The first meeting of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) City Council after three years descended into chaos and resembled a fish market.

The proceedings, which lasted a mere 40 minutes, were marred by sloganeering, uproar, and a complete disregard for addressing the urgent issues plaguing the city.

The inaugural session of the city council was held under the leadership of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

The atmosphere quickly deteriorated as council members engaged in shouting matches and incessant chanting.

Despite the chaos, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defector Asad Aman was granted an opportunity to speak. This decision sparked strong protests from other PTI members, resulting in a rapid escalation of tensions within the chamber.

The situation devolved into physical altercations and disorderly conduct.

Regrettably, due to the persisting commotion, no significant matters concerning the city’s problems or proposed construction and development schemes were discussed during the tumultuous gathering.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab expressed his disappointment during a subsequent press conference, stating his desire to foster inclusivity and collaboration among council members. He laid blame on the members of JI and PTI, accusing them of preventing the meeting from proceeding in an orderly and productive manner.