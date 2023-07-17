Gold prices per tola smashes previous record in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat gold per tola experienced a significant decrease of Rs1600 on Monday, reaching Rs214,800.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said that the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs1371, now priced at Rs184,156.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold remained at Rs162,837.

The price of gold in the global market increased by $2 per ounce.