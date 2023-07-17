Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money

Gold prices per tola smashes previous record in Pakistan

Globally per ounce price of gold decreases by $2
Rizwan Alam Jul 17, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
PHOTO/FILE
PHOTO/FILE

The price of 24 karat gold per tola experienced a significant decrease of Rs1600 on Monday, reaching Rs214,800.

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said that the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs1371, now priced at Rs184,156.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold remained at Rs162,837.

The price of gold in the global market increased by $2 per ounce.

Pakistan gold rate

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular