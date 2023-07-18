Muharram crescent not sighted, announces Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) held in Quetta on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced that Muharram crescent has not been sighted.

In the meeting, central and zonal RHC members, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and Ministry of Science and Technology representatives participated.

Since the moon was not sighted, Youm-e-Ashura will fall on July 29.

The month of Muharram will start on July 20.

Youm-e-Ashura is a day of religious significance for Muslims. It is observed on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

It is a day of mourning and remembrance. It is the day that Imam Hussain, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

On Youm-e-Ashura, Shia Muslims gather in mosques and other public places to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

They often recite poetry and sing hymns about his life and death. Some Shia Muslims also engage in self-flagellation and other forms of physical mortification.