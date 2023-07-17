Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets tomorrow to sight Muharram crescent

The meeting of Central Ruite- Hilal Committee will be held in Quetta to sight the crescent of Muharram-ul- Haram in Quetta on Tuesday (tomorrow) under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

In the meeting Central and Zonal Ruit-e-Hilal Committee members, Ministry of Religious Affairs and interfaith Harmony, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Pakistan Meteorological Department and Ministry of Science and Technology representatives would participate.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider presided over the meeting to review of preparations on Muharram processions routes.

The meeting was apprised that district government has completed preparations for Muharram processions at Pandu street, Walled City Lahore, Shadman, Thokar Niaz Baig and Model Town.